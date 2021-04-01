Seventeen Wow ‘Ellen’ Viewers With Jaw-Dropping Performance Of ‘Hit’

Click to share this via email

Seventeen blew fans away with their latest high-energy TV performance.

The K-pop sensations performed “Hit” on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“.

The South Korean boy band put their jaw-dropping choreography on display as they belted out the catchy track.

The performance is the latest in a string of TV appearances for the group, who were recently seen on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

The South Korean act comprises 13 members: S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK, Seungkwan, Jun, Hoshi, The8, and Dino.

The group have three units: the hip-hop team led by S.Coups, the vocal team led by Woozi, and the performance team led by Hoshi.