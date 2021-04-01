Eric Church Calls On Fans To Get COVID-19 Vaccine So Concerts Can Return

Eric Church is asking music fans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 so that live shows can return.

In an interview with Billboard, the country music star said he believes the only way to get back to normal is through vaccinations, insisting, “You’ve got to get needles in arms.”

Looking back on the pandemic’s devastating impact on live music, Church shared, “That has been the hardest thing about COVID: It takes what you do.

“I used the music and the stage to get me through some of those darker things that were more personal… Take that away, and you’ve got to deal with some of the stuff you maybe haven’t dealt with.”

The 43-year-old singer has met with epidemiologists, as well as venue managers and industry vets to try to figure out how to get back onstage safely.

Dubbing the development of the vaccine a “God-sent miracle,” he recalled, “It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms.”

Church now hopes that his soon-to-be-announced fall arena tour will be allowed to take place at full capacity.

Addressing Americans who are hesitant about getting the vaccine due to their political stance, he said, “If you believe you shouldn’t, I don’t have a problem with it. I’m a liberty guy, too. I get it. But I view this a little differently than most other things. We’ve never encountered this.”

Church added, “I just want to play shows. Politics’ job is to divide — that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you.”