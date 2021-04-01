‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Showrunner Krista Vernoff Reveals She Quit ‘Charmed’ Because Of Network’s Focus On Getting The Girls ‘Naked’

Krista Vernoff is looking back on her decision to walk away from “Charmed” after three seasons, despite the studio offering to double her salary.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19″ showrunner recalled how she quit the supernatural drama series after realizing she was creating something that was “bad for the world.”

“I signed on because ‘Charmed’ was a girl-power show,” remembered Vernoff.

“About halfway through there was an episode where Alyssa Milano comes out in mermaid pasties and there was a huge spike in male viewership, and then every episode after, the question would come from the network, ‘How are we getting the girls naked this week?'”

Although the studio was “throwing money” at her, Vernoff stayed resolute in her decision.

“The number keeps going up, and there’s all this pressure,” she continued. “All I can think is, I’m creating something that’s now bad for the world, and I’ve had enough ‘bad for the world’ in my life.”

Vernoff’s new series “Rebel”, a legal drama inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich, will begin airing Thursday, April 8.

Revealing how she manages to work on three shows while also being a mom, Vernoff admitted, “I don’t do anything except work and play with my kids. I don’t cook. I don’t clean. I don’t garden. I don’t shop. I pay people to do all of those things, and I get home for dinner with my kids, which somebody else has cooked, and then we play cards or we watch shows.”

She added, “We’ve been watching ‘Lost’, one episode a week. So I hang out and I work — that’s what I do.”