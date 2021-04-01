Imelda Staunton Says She Gets ‘Frightened’ Thinking About Playing The Queen In ‘The Crown’

Imelda Staunton has a daunting role ahead of her.

The actress is taking over for Claire Foy and Olivia Colman to play Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown” and, unsurprisingly, she’s a little nervous.

Staunton tells the Sun, “When Claire was in the first series, to all of us that felt like history. Then following on from that with Olivia, again it seems like history.

“Now we start in 1991 playing someone much more recent. That’s the extra challenge I have, people saying, ‘Oh, I don’t think she’s like that at all,'” according to the Daily Mail.

Staunton also says she hopes Her Majesty doesn’t tune in to watch her performance, telling the paper: “It’s not like a part I can put a spin on. My preparation has to be everything.

“It has to be watching her, reading about the past.

“I have to sit in my room getting frightened thinking, I can’t do it, I can’t do it, and then say to yourself, ‘Yes, you can,’ and get on with it.”

Production on “The Crown” season 5, which will cover the Royal Family’s history throughout the ’90s, is expected to begin in June.