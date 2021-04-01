First Look At Netflix’s Haunted-House Thriller ‘Things Heard & Seen’ With Amanda Seyfried

Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried stars in the spooky new Netflix thriller “Things Heard & Seen”.

Based on the novel of the same name by Elizabeth Brundage, the 1980s-set “Things Heard & Seen” follow Catherine Clare (Seyfried) and her husband George (James Norton). The Manhattanites reluctantly trade in their city home for the quiet hamlet of Chosen after George accepts a teaching position at a small college. Isolated in her new home, Catherine discovers the house’s sinister past and darkness within the walls — and her marriage.

The creepy thriller co-stars Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, Rhea Seehorn, Natalia Dyer, Karen Allen and is written and directed by “American Splendor” directors Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman.

“Things Heard & Seen” arrive on Netflix on April 29.