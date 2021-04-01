Gayle King, Drew Barrymore Praise Oprah Winfrey For Harry & Meghan Interview: ‘That Interview Opened Up Conversations’

Gayle King is still impressed with her BFF Oprah Winfrey.

The “CBS This Morning” co-host, 66, joined Drew Barrymore on Thursday’s episode of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” and the pair gushed over how well the media icon did with her headline-making interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“I think that interview opened up conversations that many people weren’t prepared to have or didn’t want to have but I think ultimately, it’s about a family that wants to be united and wants to be together and I’m hoping that will be the case,” King said.

Barrymore added, “And have those difficult conversations.”

“Yes, and sometimes conversations are very difficult,” King continued. “Right now, I’m just happy for them.”

And for Barrymore, she really admires the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for speaking their truth.

“Opening up that important conversation and really making history in a conversation that was refusing to be had for centuries, so I am very happy the lid is off,” she said. “There is nothing healthy about not having those conversations.”

King replies, “There’s nothing healthy when you don’t talk.”

Later, the pair discussed the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, which they’ve both received.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.