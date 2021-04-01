Olivia Rodrigo Drops Nostalgic New Music Video For ‘Deja Vu’

Olivia Rodrigo is back with another catchy track after the enormous success of “Drivers Licence”.

The 18-year-old singer dropped the music video for “‘Deja Vu” on Thursday, April 1.

While joining in on Apple Music‘s “The Zane Lowe Show” on the same day, the “High School Musical: The Musical” actress revealed the meaning behind her new song.

“I’m sort of obsessed with the concept of déjà vu. Like I really love that concept, I get déjà vu all the time,” she shared.

Adding, “Sometimes when you break up with someone and watch them live the life they lived [with you] with another partner, that can be really frustrating. I think that’s a universal, relatable thing that happens.”

Rodrigo also opened up on the pressures of following “Drivers Licence” with an equally successful track.

“It is sort of difficult having that be my first song ever, because the success is so immense, it sort of feels like a little bit of pressure to follow it up and hopefully sustain that success,” she admitted. “But I’ve had ‘Déjà Vu’ picked out for months. I think we decided really last year, maybe like September or something. And so that was always nice to have that picked out.”

Explaining why she chose “Déjà Vu” as her second single, she added, “We wanted to show that I am a very versatile songwriter, and I love all different types of music, and I create all different types of music.”