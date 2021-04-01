Jennifer Garner’s 12-Year-Old Daughter Draws An Impressive Photo Of Her On An Etch A Sketch

Jennifer Garner shared her 12-year-old daughter Seraphina’s impressive artwork on Instagram on Wednesday.

The youngster nailed her mom’s straight hair, glasses and general look in the Etch A Sketch portrait.

Garner captioned the post, “Mom: A Portrait, by a tween (who is very ready for spring break.)”

The “Yes Day” star shares three kids – Violet, 15, Seraphina and Sam, 9 – with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Garner and Affleck announced their split in 2015 before officially filing for divorce in 2017. They finalized it the following year after being married for a decade.

Garner’s latest photo comes after she spoke about her family life and dating in an interview with People.

She shared of the constant pregnancy rumours surrounding her: “Yes, the shop is closed; there are no babies.”

She added, “I don’t know. I’m so far from it. And I don’t know that marriage would need to be a part… I mean, I definitely don’t think that I’ll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don’t need to complicate it; I’m good.”