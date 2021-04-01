Eric Church Addresses Morgan Wallen Using N-Word: ‘That Was Indefensible’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Eric Church is speaking out on a video that surfaced of Morgan Wallen recently using the N-word.

Church made it clear that he will not be defending his fellow country music star’s actions during a new interview with Billboard.

RELATED: Eric Church Tells Fans That A Tour ‘Is Coming’ In New Video

“That was indefensible,” he stated. “I was heartbroken when it happened. I think Morgan’s trying to work on that and on himself. And I hope he does.”

.@ericchurch's crusade to get fans vaccinated — and bring concerts back. Read the full cover story: https://t.co/aaL0utDbH3 pic.twitter.com/tGJR7vHPJn — billboard (@billboard) April 1, 2021

Church (whom Wallen calls his musical hero) also revealed how he sent the young music star a note to say he was praying for him and to keep “hanging in there.”

Wallen’s music was dropped from country radio and streaming services after TMZ aired the video of him using the N-word on Feb. 2.

The “Dangerous” singer has additionally been removed from consideration for the ACM Awards.

Eric Church — Photo: Robby Klein courtesy of Billboard

RELATED: Eric Church Calls On Fans To Get COVID-19 Vaccine So Concerts Can Return

Wallen has since apologized for his actions.

Elsewhere in the interview, Church shared his thoughts on concerts returning following the pandemic, telling fans “You’ve got to get needles in arms.”