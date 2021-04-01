Eric Church Addresses Morgan Wallen Using N-Word: ‘That Was Indefensible’

By Sarah Curran.

Eric Church
Eric Church — Photo: Robby Klein courtesy of Billboard

Eric Church is speaking out on a video that surfaced of Morgan Wallen recently using the N-word.

Church made it clear that he will not be defending his fellow country music star’s actions during a new interview with Billboard.

“That was indefensible,” he stated. “I was heartbroken when it happened. I think Morgan’s trying to work on that and on himself. And I hope he does.”

Church (whom Wallen calls his musical hero) also revealed how he sent the young music star a note to say he was praying for him and to keep “hanging in there.” 

Wallen’s music was dropped from country radio and streaming services after TMZ aired the video of him using the N-word on Feb. 2.  

The “Dangerous” singer has additionally been removed from consideration for the ACM Awards. 

Wallen has since apologized for his actions.

Elsewhere in the interview, Church shared his thoughts on concerts returning following the pandemic, telling fans “You’ve got to get needles in arms.”

