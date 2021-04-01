Leslie Odom Jr. And Wife Nicolette Robinson Welcome Baby Number 2

Leslie Odom Jr. says watching his wife give birth was “the bravest thing I have ever witnessed.”

The “Hamilton” star and wife Nicolette Robinson welcomed a baby boy named Able Phineas on March 25.

Odem Jr. took to Instagram to announce the news on Thursday, by sharing photos of his family getting acquainted with their adorable new addition.

In one photograph, the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Lucille, can be seen holding her baby brother in her arms.

“More life! One whole week with our Abe,” wrote Odom Jr. in the caption.

“Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids…? Simply, the bravest acts I’ve ever witnessed from a foot away. I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe.”

While talking to ET about the upcoming 2021 SAG Awards, Odom Jr. revealed how Able Phineas is already at “college level” when it comes to his bedtime routine.

“He gave us four and half hours of sleep last night, which I will take,” said the actor. “Kids a genius… College level baby sleep. We are good, just so happy, daughter and wife so happy. Watching her give birth was the bravest thing I have ever witnessed, not sure how women do that.”

Odom Jr. also told ET Canada about how Lucille is already a natural at being a big sister.

“She’s loving it,” he shared. “It matures your kid almost over night, taking to the big sister thing, so joyful.”

Discussing how “Hamilton” was ineligible for any Oscar nominations this year, the Broadway star added, “Any recognition is wonderful for the show, but the greatest reward, [is] that it’s so beloved as a piece of theatre in people’s homes.”