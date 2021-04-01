Chrishell Stause Reacts To The #FreeBritney Movement, Admits She Doesn’t Believe Britney Spears Writes Her Own Instagram Captions

Chrishell Stause is looking out for Britney Spears.

After watching the New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears” about the pop star and her life under conservatorship, the “Selling Sunset” star, 39, expressed her concern about Spears on Instagram.

On March 30, Spears finally spoke out about the popular doc, captioning a video of herself dancing, she wrote, “I didn’t watch the documentary, but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in… I cried for two weeks and well… I still cry sometimes !!!!”

But like some of Spears’ followers, Stause questioned whether those words came directly from Spears, taking to the comment section, Stause said, “Instead of dancing, can we get a video of you typing your own captions next time?”

She added, “I want to believe you it’s you speaking for yourself, but I am skeptical. We love you!”

Later, Stause claims Spears’ account deleted her comment from the post.

“They deleted my comment, and it had a bunch of likes on it,” the former “Days Of Our Lives” actress said on her Instagram Story. “And for me, this is proof. Like, Britney would not have deleted that. We love you, Britney.”

She added, “I don’t believe she wrote her caption and I don’t believe she deleted my comment. I will be happy to be proven wrong because I just want HER to be able to speak for herself… And yes, I can jump from real estate to Britney in 2.5 seconds flat. If you hire me, this is what you get.”

Stause’s comments about Spears comes after the long speculation that Spears controls her Instagram were debunked by her social media manager Cassie Petrey, “Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram,” she wrote, later adding, “Britney is not asking for help or leaving secret messages in her social media.”