Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals ‘The Walking Dead’ Cancellation ‘Came From Nowhere’: ‘It Took Everybody By Surprise’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is opening up about “The Walking Dead”‘s sudden cancellation.

The news broke last September that the beloved series would be coming to an end. According to the actor, who plays Negan in the AMC series, everyone on the production was shocked and it seemed to have come “from nowhere.”

In a new interview with Collider, Morgan explained, “The news, when we got it in the middle of the pandemic, was a complete surprise, not only to me and the rest of the actors, but to everybody involved in the show from production. [Chief content officer] Scott Gimple and [showrunner] Angela Kang had no idea either.”

RELATED: ‘The Walking Dead’: First Look At Hilarie Burton Playing Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Wife Lucille

He added: “It came from nowhere and there was such a huge pivot. I think they had Season 11 all mapped out, where they were going to go, and suddenly it became, ‘We also have to close the story, in a way.’”

Morgan further explained how the entire cast and crew were taken aback by the news.

“It took everybody by surprise, so it was a massive pivot,” he continued. “And then, they threw in the six tacked-on episodes to Season 10, and instead of doing 16, we’re going to do 24 more. There was a lot of stuff to wrap our heads around.”

RELATED: ‘The Walking Dead’ Sends Strong Message To Anti-LGBTQ+ Viewers: ‘Please Unfollow Us’

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum later shared an update on when fans can expect season 11, which will serve as the last season. The actor said they’re expecting it will likely take a whole calendar year to shoot the end of the series.

“It doesn’t feel like the end yet and I’m glad because that’s a long time to be thinking about the end,” he said. “We have another year here to shoot, and we’re shooting straight through. It’s brutal. But I know it’s there. It’s in the back of all of our heads that it’s there.”