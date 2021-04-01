Olivia Wilde Reacts To Fur Coat Meme Featuring Harry Styles

Click to share this via email

Olivia Wilde is responding to a hilarious Instagram post featuring her purported new man, Harry Styles.

The actress and filmmaker weighed in on a meme showing the “Watermelon Sugar” singer and actress Allison Janney wearing similar fur coats.

“Need a cinematic universe where it’s Harry Styles and Allison Janney in bulky fur coats. We can figure out plot details at a later date,” wrote fashion columnist Evan Ross Katz captioning the shots.

Wilde couldn’t help but drop a “Crying Laughing” emoji underneath the post, as Comments By Celebs first spotted.

Styles donned the faux-fur coat for Gucci’s new Beloved Lines campaign, which debuts on April 22.

Meanwhile, Janney wore her coat for the movie “I, Tonya”.

The 36-year-old director and the 26-year-old musician first sparked dating rumours after they were seen holding hands as they attended a wedding together in Montecito, Calif. earlier this year.

Wilde is directing Styles in her upcoming psychological thriller, “Don’t Worry Darling”, which centres on an unhappy housewife in the 1950s.

In November, a source confirmed to ET that Wilde and comedian Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement after nine years together. The pair share two children; 6-year-old son Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy.