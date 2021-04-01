‘Euphoria’ Star Storm Reid Bursts Into Tears After Being Accepted Into Her Dream College

It looks like Storm Reid will be going to USC in the fall.

The “Euphoria” star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video showing her emotional reaction after being accepted into the prestigious college.

Although Reid has already been accepted into other schools, the 17-year-old actress told fans she had been waiting to hear back from her dream school, the University of Southern California.

“I’ve been on set allllllll day, and I wanted to wait to get home to open this,” she wrote in the caption. “Was a ball of nerves all day. I got my first college acceptance two weeks ago, but I’ve been waiting on this one for a hot minute. WE GOT INTO USC BABY.”

The video shows the talented teenager bursting into tears as she hears the big news.

Among the well-wishers who shared messages of congratulations underneath the post was none other than Oprah Winfrey, who starred alongside Reid in “A Wrinkle in Time”.

“College?Already?!! Feels like just the other day I was Mrs. Whichin’ it with you and you were 13,” wrote the media mogul. “O well guess that was just a wrinkle in time. Congratulations dear one. USC , you will bless that campus.”

Meanwhile, Viola Davis wrote, “Woooooooooohooooooo!!!!!! Brilliant! Awesome!!! Congratulations.”