Bob Odenkirk ‘Taped’ Jeremy Irons Yelling At Him: ‘He Was Right’

Jeremy Irons was pissed at Bob Odenkirk. Odenkirk, 58, dropped by “The Howard Stern Show” on Thursday and reflected on his four-year stint as a writer on Global’s “Saturday Night Life”. The “Breaking Bad” star revealed a time that Irons blew up on Odenkirk. RELATED: Bob Odenkirk Goes Full ‘John Wick’ In NSFW ‘Nobody’ Trailer “You know who really yelled at me? Jeremy Irons,” Odenkirk revealed. “Because Rob Schneider and I had written this monologue, I think, and it wasn’t great.” “He was right,” he added with a laugh. “He was really mad. He was so mad… And he was right, God bless him. It wasn’t a great monologue. But he’s a trooper.”

Odenkirk took it to the next level by doing his best impression of Irons.

“I mean, I’ve got this — you have me doing this — I can sing, I can dance. I can juggle. I’m a Shakespearian trained actor and you have me doing this!” he said before revealing, “I had a little recorder, and I taped it because I loved it so much. I played it for many people. I don’t know where it is now. It’s at the bottom of a bin somewhere.”

