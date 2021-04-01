James Charles Once Again Apologizes For Sending Inappropriate Messages To Minors, ‘There’s No Excuse For It’

James Charles is once again addressing reports he has been grooming underage boys.

Over the last few weeks, a video was circulated on TikTok of a 16-year-old boy who said the YouTuber and beauty guru “groomed” him. At the time, Charles said, “Last week, I came across someone on my Instagram explore page, saw he followed me, and added him on Snapchat. The next morning, I woke up to several snaps from this person being excited I added him back, saying he loved me, and also lewd photos of himself in the shower. I asked how old he was right away and he told me he was 18 so I started flirting back.”

Charles faced backlash for his statement, partly because this isn’t the first time he was caught flirting with minors.

In a new video posted on April 1, Charles said he would be taking “accountability for my actions.”

He started off to explain that he was under the belief that the people he recently interacted were 18, but only found out later they weren’t.

Since the 16-year-old boy came forward, three more teenage boys have claimed the same thing. The boys, who are 17, 15, and unspecified, have said Charles messaged even though he allegedly knew their age.

“Upon finding out I was immediately embarrassed and blocked both people,” Charles said. He said he was originally going to make a “no more lies” video, but realized later that wasn’t the right way forward.

“I needed to take accountability for my actions and most importantly apologize to the people that were affected by them. These conversations should have never happened point-blank period. There’s no excuse for it…I trusted the information that was given to me rather than the information I could have and should have gotten myself,” Charles said. “As an adult it is my job and my responsibility to verify who I’m talking to and therefore there is no one to blame for this other than myself.”

Charles then apologized to the boys.

“To the guys involved with this situation, I want to say I’m sorry: I’m sorry that I added you, I’m sorry that I flirted with you, I’m really sorry if I ever made you uncomfortable. It is completely unacceptable,” he said.

Charles concluded, “I should have been more careful in every single way…I didn’t do the proper research and for that I’m once again ashamed and embarrassed.”

In March, Charles was dropped as host of the YouTube series “Instant Influencer”.

With this only the most recent of many apology videos, the reaction wasn’t positive.

