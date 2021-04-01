Ozzy Osbourne Exclaims ‘#TeamSharon’ After Sharon Osbourne’s Departure From ‘The Talk’

Ozzy Osbourne is standing by his wife Sharon Osbourne following her departure from “The Talk”.

On Wednesday, Ozzy shared his support for his wife in an Instagram post captioned: “I can’t f**king hear you! #TeamSharon”

Sharon ended her 10-year-run on “The Talk” this past Friday, two weeks after her outburst on the daytime talk show. Sharon, 68, was visibly frustrated while insisting that Piers Morgan is not racist, and that by calling her friend racist people will assert that she too is racist.

“Educate me, tell me when you have heard [Piers Morgan] say racist things?” she asked co-host Sheryl Underwood. “I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”

The show was subsequently put on hiatus, after which various people came forward with allegations of past racist behaviour from Sharon. Former co-host Holly Robinson Peete accused Sharon of calling her “too ghetto.” Leah Remini and other unnamed sources accused Sharon of calling Julie Chen “wonton” and “slanty eyes,” and Sara Gilbert “p**sy licker” and “fish eater.”

CBS announced on Friday that Sharon has parted ways with “The Talk”. Sharon has denied using racial or homophobic slurs.