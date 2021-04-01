Kelly Clarkson Gets Pranked During Interview With Kyle MacLachlan

Click to share this via email

April Fool’s Day was out in full force on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Despite Kelly Clarkson’s dislike of the day, her staff still pranked her.

Clarkson was interviewing Kyle MacLachlan about his show “Atlantic Crossing”, where he plays Franklin D. Roosevelt, but just as she went to show the clip she was in for a surprise.

“Huh,” Clarkson said, until she figured out what was going on.

“That was FDR in the early years,” MacLachlan joked of the steamy “Showgirls” scene that was shown instead.

“But ‘Showgirls’ has become a cult classic, do people still talk to you about it,” Clarkson asked.

“Yeah, sure, they love it,” MacLachlan replied, before laughing, “But I’m not so sure.”