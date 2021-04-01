Saweetie Calls Physical Elevator Altercation With Quavo An ‘Unfortunate Incident’

Saweetie is acknowledging surveillance video showing her and ex Quavo getting into a physical altercation.

TMZ released a surveillance video on March 30 of the confrontation between the two rappers in an elevator. It starts with Saweetie swinging on Quavo, after which she lunges for an orange Call of Duty case. Quavo intercepted Saweetie, dragged her by the arm and both rappers hit the floor. Saweetie stayed down and Quavo did not help her up. She eventually limped out of the elevator.

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago,” Saweetie said in a statement published by Complex. “While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.”

Saweetie’s spokesperson added: “I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

Saweetie previously confirmed that she and Quavo split last month.