Michael Bublé, Luisana Lopilato Celebrate 10-Year Wedding Anniversary: ‘We’ve Been Through So Much’

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are celebrating a milestone together.

The Canadian singer, 45, celebrated his 10-year wedding anniversary with his wife Lopilato, 33, on Thursday, sharing some sweet throwbacks showing off their love.

“In 10 years of marriage, we’ve been through so much Lu. The good things in life have been better with you, and you’ve helped lift me through some of the hardest times imaginable,” Bublé wrote to Instagram. “You’re my way better half, my hero and the light of my life.”

He added, “While there’s a lot more I feel and so much more I want to say, I’ll save that for you… I love you kid. Happy Anniversary.”

RELATED: Michael Buble Talks 2021 Bubly Super Bowl Ad, Teases New Music

The Grammy winner also shared a series of photos to his Instagram story, including some never-before-seen shots from their wedding.

“Happy Anniversary, Lu ❤️,” he wrote over one image.

Lopilato shared a similar post, “The love of my life, my partner, my best lover, my best friend. We were able to overcome together all the battles that were presented to us along the way with admirable strength, respect and so much deep love.”

RELATED: Michael Bublé Says ‘There’s A Great Or Greater Hunger For Music Than There’s Ever Been’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

She continued, “I thank God because I know he wanted it that way !! ❤️ For many more laughs, scooter nights, tips, songs, stories, nights, tickles, and the list goes on and on… I’ll stop here and tell you the rest in private !!!!😉💞 I love you!!

Bublé and Lopilato wed in 2011 and share three children together, Noah, 7, Elias, 5, and Vida, 2.