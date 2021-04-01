Matt James Shaves His Beard After Being Trolled

Click to share this via email

Matt James has shaved his beard.

“It was time,” he joked on Instagram.

Matt James. Photo: @mattjames919/Instagram

The “Bachelor” star wooed his way into Bachelor Nation’s hearts but when he showed up to “Women Tell All” special, he was sporting a large beard. Fans were quick to tease James for his new look.

“tell us you’re single without actually telling us you’re single” #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/R7uqQwMbUS — Davina Yashar (@DavinaYashar) March 2, 2021

While some people were happy to see James had shaved, many people on Twitter pointed out this could be an April Fool’s joke.

Can’t help but think this is an April Fools Joke. 🤔 — Ashley Easterwood (@aeast2011) April 1, 2021

It could be and I say he needs to go live on Instagram to prove it lol — Kelly (@mssassychick32) April 1, 2021