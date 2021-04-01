Matt James Shaves His Beard After Being Trolled

By Jamie Samhan.

Matt James has shaved his beard.

“It was time,” he joked on Instagram.

Matt James. Photo: @mattjames919/Instagram
The “Bachelor” star wooed his way into Bachelor Nation’s hearts but when he showed up to “Women Tell All” special, he was sporting a large beard. Fans were quick to tease James for his new look.

While some people were happy to see James had shaved, many people on Twitter pointed out this could be an April Fool’s joke.

