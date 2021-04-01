Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Are Married — See Their Stunning Wedding Pics

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are married!

The “Real” co-host and the Grammy-nominated artist said “I do” one year after getting engaged. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta on March 27, per Vogue, which shared stunning photos from their nuptials.

Jeannie looked incredible in a custom nude Galia Lahav wedding gown with a corset top detailed with appliqués, and a billowing skirt. She completed the look with a handmade headpiece with a 15-foot Galia Lahav veil and diamond and morganite drop earrings created by Rosalina Lydster. Jeezy, on his end, looked dapper in a bespoke champagne blush suit, designed by his favourite tailor, Teofilo Flor, and stylist Chris Shelby.

Jeannie and Jeezy originally wanted to get married in Lake Como, Italy, or the South of France, they told the magazine. However, amid the coronavirus pandemic and the unexpected death of Jeezy’s mother, they changed their plans.

“We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” Jeannie told the magazine. “We had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”

The couple made sure to follow COVID-19 protocols before having their celebration. “Once everyone was tested and confirmed negative, our guests were shuttled to the surprise location — our home,” Jeannie explained.

After becoming husband and wife and dancing the night away, the two changed into matching Versace silk pajamas.