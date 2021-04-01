Princess Diana Honoured With Special Momentum Ahead Of What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday

Princess Diana is being honoured with a special historical momentum ahead of what would have been her 60th birthday.

On Thursday, Diana’s brother Charles Spencer revealed that an English Heritage blue plaque will be placed outside the apartment building she lived in London before marrying Prince Charles.

Fans of “The Crown” will remember the fictional version of the apartment when Diana tells her roommates she said “yes” to marrying the Prince of Wales.

“How very lovely that this blue plaque will be going up outside Coleherne Court – thank you, ⁦@EnglishHeritage, for commemorating such a very happy place for Diana in this way,” Spencer wrote on Twitter.

Diana lived at the Coleherne Court 3 bedroom apartment after her parents purchased it from 1979 to 1981. While there she was landlady for a few friends who boarded with her and worked as a nursery teacher’s assistant at Young England Kindergarten.

The blue plaques can be spotted all around London on buildings where historical figures once resided. Since starting it in 1866, over 950 plaques have been put up.

“We are expecting our plaque to Diana, Princess of Wales to be very popular,” said English Heritage’s Curatorial Director Anna Eavis. “She was an inspiration and cultural icon to many, raising awareness of issues including landmines and homelessness, and helping to destigmatize illnesses such as HIV, leprosy and depression. It seems fitting that we should erect a plaque commemorating her work and influence in what would have been her 60th year.”

Diana and Charles’ sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, also comissioned a statue of Princess Diana many years ago which is planned to revealed on Diana’s 60th birthday, July 1. Should travel restrictions allow, it will be the first time William and Harry are publically face to face after Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah.