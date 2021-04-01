‘Teen Wolf’ Star Arden Cho Says Man Threatened To Kill Her & Her Dog, Uttered Racial Slur

‘Teen Wolf’ actress Arden Cho had a horrifying, deplorable run-in that had Cho fearing for her life.

Cho, 35, took to her Instagram on Thursday to detail the terrifying encounter. She opened with a quote from the would-be assailant, which includes a racial slur against Asians.

“I’m going to motherf**king kill you [expletive] and your f**king dog,” the post begins, quoting the threatening individual.

RELATED: BTS Speaks Out Against Anti Asian Hate In Powerful Statement

“This along with other obscenities were screamed at me when I was outside walking with my dog last night,” she shared. “I haven’t been this scared in years, he was a couple feet away and started coming towards me. I grabbed Chewy and ran as fast as I could.”

Cho detailed the aftermath of the encounter.

“I’m not crying anymore but I’m still scared, I’m still shaking,” Cho continued. “I used to run at night, I haven’t ran in months. I still have to walk my dog, so I carry a knife when we go out at night. I know how to fight but I still don’t feel safe. I’m young & fit, I shouldn’t be scared but I am.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shares A Call To Action Against Anti-Asian Violence

The encounter also brought up traumatic memories from Cho’s youth.

“I’ve been kicked in the face till I was unconscious and hospitalized,” she said. “I didn’t realize how much that incident shaped my life. How much fear I’ve always lived with.”