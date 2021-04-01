‘Teen Wolf’ Star Arden Cho Says Man Threatened To Kill Her & Her Dog, Uttered Racial Slur

‘Teen Wolf’ actress Arden Cho had a horrifying, deplorable run-in that had Cho fearing for her life.
Cho, 35, took to her Instagram on Thursday to detail the terrifying encounter. She opened with a quote from the would-be assailant, which includes a racial slur against Asians.
“I’m going to motherf**king kill you [expletive] and your f**king dog,” the post begins, quoting the threatening individual.
“This along with other obscenities were screamed at me when I was outside walking with my dog last night,” she shared. “I haven’t been this scared in years, he was a couple feet away and started coming towards me. I grabbed Chewy and ran as fast as I could.”
Cho detailed the aftermath of the encounter.
“I’m not crying anymore but I’m still scared, I’m still shaking,” Cho continued. “I used to run at night, I haven’t ran in months. I still have to walk my dog, so I carry a knife when we go out at night. I know how to fight but I still don’t feel safe. I’m young & fit, I shouldn’t be scared but I am.”
The encounter also brought up traumatic memories from Cho’s youth.
“I’ve been kicked in the face till I was unconscious and hospitalized,” she said. “I didn’t realize how much that incident shaped my life. How much fear I’ve always lived with.”
“Please, please #StopAsianHate I can’t breathe,” Cho captioned the post. “It feels like I’m 10 again & I’m being kicked to death… My mom called me & I couldn’t help but start crying again. She’s so scared to walk outside, even in the day time. I’m sorry mom. She wants me to be strong. So I’ll try. Please help us.”
ET Canada stands with the Asian community in working together to stop anti-Asian racism in Canada, the United States, and around the world to #StopAsianHate.
Canadians can stay informed by following community groups and leaders, including but not limited to: https://nextshark.com/, https://www.dearasianyouth.org/home, https://www.thepeahceproject.com/ and https://www.asianmhc.org/instagram-partners.
If you or someone you know is experiencing hate-crimes related to xenophobic attacks in Canada you can file a report at: https://www.elimin8hate.org/fileareport.