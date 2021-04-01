Clare Crawley Says You Only See ‘A Glimpse’ Of What Happens On ‘The Bachelorette’

Clare Crawley was caught off guard by “The Bachelorette” editing process.

Crawley dished on season 16 of the uber-popular show. The Bachelor Nation alum highlighted how “The Bachelorette” or “The Bachelor” that goes to air is only a fragment of what actually occurs in front of the cameras.

“I love that you’re doing this. I would in a heartbeat love to do the podcast,” Crawley, 40, said while doing an Instagram interview with the Girl Powerful Project on Wednesday. “Because I think there’s so many — especially on ‘The Bachelorette’, you see a glimpse of an edited television show [not all sides of someone].”

“That was one thing that propelled me to want to do ‘The Bachelorette’ initially, was to be able to show the imperfections of who we are — not in a negative way — but the imperfections just in general of who we are and to be loved and to love ourselves regardless of that,” she continued. “And to set these standards for our heart regardless of that.”

Crawley did not receive “The Bachelorette” she had hoped for, but she’s content with the finished product.

“I wanted to have the perfect fairytale be imperfect human beings and still be loved because of that,” she shared. “So, it didn’t come out that way and it wasn’t edited that way, but that’s OK. I love showing the sides of who I am. We’re all the same.”