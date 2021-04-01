Richard Madden Goes Shirtless While Getting Covered With Plaster

Click to share this via email

Richard Madden is hard at work as he preps for his new role.

A tie-lapse video showed Madded getting a plaster mould poured on him for his role in “Citadel”.

The shirtless star sits still while he is covered from the torso up with the plaster.

The Amazon series from Joe and Anthony Russo has mostly been kept under wraps and has only been described as an action packed spy drama.

The show was announced in early 2020 with Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas leading the cast.

Stanley Tucci, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Leo Ashizawa also star.

Chopra Jonas and Madden were recently spotted in London in costume filming as they hung from wires.