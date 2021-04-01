Spoiler Alert: More Beach Surprises On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

SPOILER ALERT: This story includes details about the April 1 episode of “Grey’s Anatomy”. If you are on a spoiler-free diet, considering reading one of our other terrific articles.

The beach reunion continues on the April 1 episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” season 17.

Last week’s promo revealed hat Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh) would join Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). In a surprise twist, Lexie was joined by Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) in the beach motif. The turbulent couple had reconciled when they died in a plane crash in the season eight finale.

Meredith, still in a coma on a ventilator, sits with her younger sibling on the beach.

“It’s so beautiful, I love it here,” Lexie said. “Me too,” Meredith replied.

Lexie said, “I don’t think there are rules” on the beach, reminiscing on her love for rules. Mark interjected, “You totally did.”

“I don’t know how to get back,” Meredith remarked. “I keep seeing Derek, and he won’t help me get back or come close enough to touch.”

“So you two are together?” she asked Lexie and Mark, the latter of whom replied, “On your beach it looks like we are,”