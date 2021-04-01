Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Challenged To Go Celibate For 2 Weeks

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kourtney Kardashian is putting her mom Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble to the test.

On this week’s “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Kourtney asked Kris and Corey to go celibate for two weeks all for a research project for her lifestyle website Poosh.

“Oh lord, are you sure I’m in the right conversation?” Corey joked.

“People practice this because they want more energy, stronger mental focus, a closer relationship with their partner,” Kourtney attempted to explain, to which Kris questioned, “More energy from not having an orgasm?”

RELATED: Scott Disick Can’t Stop Flirting With Kourtney Kardashian During Their Night Alone On ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney further added, “By abstaining from orgasms, people have been known to have orgasms by simply watching a sunset.”

Corey wasn’t 100 per cent on board but ultimately agreed. Kourtney had the two practice “celibacy exercises” that included looking into each other’s eyes and Tai Chi.

“I probably never would have tried some of the things that Kourtney suggests, if it wasn’t for what we’re here for,” Kris later said. “But it’s interesting.”

Even Corey agreed that he “really likes it.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Donates $500,000 To Build Lounge For Teens Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Luckily for Kourtney’s research, the two made it through the two weeks.

Corey told her, “Not going to even lie to you Kourtney, it was tough. But I’ve been having a good time doing all the things that we wouldn’t normally put energy into doing.”

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!.