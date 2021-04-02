‘Big Brother Canada’: HOH Has Target In Cross-Hairs In Eviction Episode

SPOILER ALERT: For those who have yet to watch Thursday night’s eviction episode of “Big Brother Canada”, spoilers lie ahead.

First-ever Invisible Head of Household Victoria Woghiren had a target in mind for Thursday’s eviction episode of Global’s “Big Brother Canada”.

The Hamilton native secretly cost Newmarket’s Austin Dookwah her chance at winning the competition. Spicy V played the middle of the house, nominating dangerous duo and former allies Austin and Breydon White for eviction. Her powers included making nominations, slop assignments and playing in the Power of Veto competition.

Rohan “Ro Sho” Kapoor won the POV competition for a second week in a row and kept the nominations the same. Dookwah was sent home in a unanimous vote.

“It might have been too little too late, but this twist lit a fire under me,” Dookwah said on his way out of the house. “I was not going to go down without a fight. I was just ready to go, give it my all.”

