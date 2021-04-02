John Stamos Shows Off His Incredible Disney Memorabilia Collection, Reveals The Iconic Item He Took From The ‘Full House’ Set

Click to share this via email

John Stamos is quite the Disney fan.

The “Big Shot” star chats with guest host Howie Mandel on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” and shows off his impressive collection of Disney memorabilia.

Stamos’s items include Walt Disney’s actual phone and an animatronic from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride.

The actor also reveals he took the iconic couch from “Full House”, showing it to the camera.

As Mandel questions whether he stole it from the show, Stamos replies, “Why not? I produced it.”

Mandel responds, “Now you see why I didn’t want you to come to my house! Wherever you go you take stuff.”

The “America’s Got Talent” judge hosts the latest episode of “Ellen” from his garage.

He also chats to his neighbour Stamos about his family and watching “Showgirls” in his backyard for his birthday.