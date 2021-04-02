Melissa McCarthy Reveals The Prank She Pulled On ‘Thunder Force’ Co-Star Octavia Spencer

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer love goofing on each other.

On Thursday night, the friends and “Thunder Force” co-stars appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, and McCarthy shared the story of the prank she pulled on Spencer during the shoot.

At one point in the superhero comedy, the characters have to get into their purple Lamborghini, which McCarthy saw as the perfect opportunity for a prank.

“Neither one of us has ever been in a Lamborghini, so when we finally went to jump in and peel out in it, we realized, it’s like 3 1/2 inches off the ground,” she explained, “and you have to go in on an angle, like you have to stiffen your body and go in like a corpse. It’s crazy.”

The prank actually required help from the crew on the movie to really make it work.

“When we were shooting it for the first time, I had the transpo guys lower her seat even more,” McCarthy said. “So it’s literally—like she’s trying to get in, in her super suit, and it’s like a quarter of an inch off the ground, but she’s got to lay back while she slides in. And then she couldn’t get out.”

Kimmel then showed a clip of Spencer struggling to get into the sports car and then needing assistance to get out.