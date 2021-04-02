BTS Explore New Worlds In ‘Film Out’ Music Video

The latest BTS video is here.

On Friday, the K-pop group released the music video for their song “Film Out”, from their upcoming Japanese-language album BTS, the Best.

RELATED: BTS Speak Out Against Anti-Asian Hate In Powerful Statement: ‘We Feel Grief And Anger’

In the video, the members of the group are inside a house in the sky; they reflect on their memories, with an hourglass counting down the time they have together.

When time runs out, an explosion occurs, sending each member into their own world in the cosmos.

RELATED: Topps Under Fire After Unveiling Collectible Stickers Of Bruised & Bandaged BTS Members On Same Day As Georgia Shootings

“Film Out” was written by Iyori Shimizu of the Japanese band Back Number, and will be featured in the Japanese film “Signal the Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit”, out this year.

BTS, the Best, while including new tracks like “Film Out”, will mostly serve as a compilation album, collecting the group’s Japanese-language songs released since 2017. The album is out June 17.