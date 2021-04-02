Demi Lovato On Coping With Fame, Possibly Adopting A Child

Demi Lovato paid a visit to “The Morning Mash Up” on SiriusXM Hits 1 on Friday to promote her just-arrived new album Dancing With The Devil… The Art of Starting Over.

During the conversation, the 28-year-old singer was asked about the impact that fame has had on her life, and she offered a candid response.

“I think most people in my position have thought about it at least once,” she said. “I think for me, the reason why I have not fully stepped out of the spotlight is because I am so fulfilled by making music and performing that it would be really painful for me to let go of. I know that fame comes with a lot of sacrifices and a lot of things that you have to deal with, but for the most part it’s been manageable and it comes with a lot of perks. So, I’m grateful for the life that I live today and the position that I’m in. I think that now I’ve just found a better way to balance my workload and my personal life, because that was really unbalanced before and I think that’s what really drove me to being unhappy.”

She also discussed her new “Dancing With The Devil” music video, in which she recreates her infamous 2018 overdose.

“That was my decision,” she said of revisiting such a painful moment in her life. “And, I wanted to take you through that night in a more in-depth level because I felt like I detailed it so much in the documentary that, obviously I didn’t have to talk about it again. But I wanted to give a visual to that and I wanted people to have a more visual understanding of what happened that night.”

In another portion of the interview, Lovato is asked about a comment she made in a previous interview, stating that she had always thought that she’d be married with a child by this point in her life and that she’d be open to adoption. Does she still feel that way?

“Hell yeah,” she exclaimed. “I would even — I don’t know about having my own kids anymore. But even if I did want to do that, I wouldn’t, I don’t feel like I have to wait for a partner to do that. Just because I’ve done everything else, so let’s go.”

She concluded the interview by pointing to her favourite songs on Dancing With The Devil… The Art of Starting Over.

“I think ‘California Sober’ and ‘The Art of Starting Over’, I’m really excited about,” she said. “But also ‘Lonely People’, ‘The Kind of Love I Am’, and ‘Carefully’. The song that I’m most excited to perform, I think it’s definitely gotta be the Ariana [Grande] song, the collaboration that we have together because we’ve wanted to sing together for so long and now it’s finally happened and I just want to perform it live.”