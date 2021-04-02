John Lennon And Yoko Ono Seen In Unearthed Footage As New ‘Look At Me’ Video Is Released

Footage of John Lennon and Yoko Ono has been unearthed in a new video for “Look at Me”.

The track is taken from the upcoming John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’s The Ultimate Collection box set, which is due to be released on April 23 via Capitol/UMe. The eight-disc release will mark 50 years since Lennon’s debut solo album.

A description on the recently released YouTube video reads, “On 9th June 1968, at John’s home ‘Kenwood’ in Weybridge, Surrey, John & Yoko began a collaborative period of creative film-making that would end up lasting four years, beginning with two films called ‘Film No. 5’ (‘Smile’) (conceived by Yoko) and ‘Two Virgins’ (conceived by John & Yoko) that would premiere at the Chicago Film Festival later that year.

“The filming involved specialist high-speed 16mm cameras (in those days mainly used for filming scientific experiments) operated by William Wareing and his team.”

The caption continues, “For ‘Film No. 5’ (‘Smile’), the magic of John smiling is captured in ultra slow motion (with the film running through the camera at ultra high-speed), and for ‘Two Virgins’, they filmed with a different high-speed camera and used a trick that John had employed when filming with his Standard 8 cameras of rewinding all the film and running it through the camera a second time, to double expose the negative. They filmed John’s face, rewound the film and then filmed Yoko’s face, creating in-camera superimpositions of their faces merging.”

Ono dances around the swimming pool in the clip while Lennon plays a steel-string acoustic guitar.

“In the video… we get a glimpse into the life of John and Yoko and behind-the-scenes of their filmmaking,” Capitol/UMe said in a statement, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. “We see John playing acoustic guitar in-between takes, his drum skin from the Sgt. Pepper’s album cover (designed by Joe Ephgrave) and his psychedelic upright piano (painted by Marijke Koger and Simon Posthuma from the Dutch design collective the Fool), the film crew setting up shots, Yoko dancing around the swimming pool while John plays his steel string and a peek into their domestic life and the undeniable connection that bound them together.”

