Iggy Azalea And Tyga Team Up For ‘Sip It’ Music Video

Iggy Azalea just dropped two new songs!

On Friday, the rapper released her new collaboration with Tyga, “Sip It”, along with a wild music video.

In the video, Azalea and a crew of dancers show off their moves in a neon-lit gas station convenience store.

But that wasn’t all Azalea had to give.

Along with “Sip It”, she also released another new single, “Brazil”.

“All I got is these racks in my pocket/Stick my tongue out, I’m feelin’ erotic/Hear my accent, he think I’m exotic,” Azalea raps on the song.