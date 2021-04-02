James Corden Credits WW With 20-Pound Weight Loss In 3 Months: ‘Changed My Life Without Disrupting My Life’

James Corden is embracing his new role with WW, and there’s 20 pounds less of him to show for it.

In an interview with People, the “Late Late Show” host discussed his new gig as spokesman for WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers), and shared his progress after three months.

“I used to go on a crash diet every January. By April, any progress I had made at the beginning of the year was already out the window,” he explained. “With WW, it’s a different story. I can eat what I love, and the app everything — it keeps me focused. And guess what? I’m down 20 pounds since the start of this year.”

Added Corden: “WW has changed my life without disrupting my life.”

Corden will be showcasing his svelte new physique in a new WW TV commercial that debuts on Sunday, April 4, following his announcement in January that he was partnering with the company.

In a video announcing his new role with WW, Corden explained why he felt the time was right to take charge over his health.

“I’m fed up with the way I look, I’m fed up with being unhealthy, with ‘This is the year I’m doing it,'” said Corden. “Because of that, over Christmas, I’ve eaten everything that’s in the fridge because in my head in January I’m starting this diet and it’ll be a success. And as you can see it hasn’t.”

Added Corden: “I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family,” he continued. “I don’t want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the soccer field and [I’m] out of breath after three minutes. The weight is not the issue, it’s the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I’m going to take this year and work towards getting healthy.”