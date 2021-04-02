Emilia Clarke Takes On The FBI In New Trailer For ‘Above Suspicion’

Emilia Clarke’s latest on-screen role takes her far from the dragon-filled world of Westeros, with the former “Game of Thrones” star now inhabiting the far grittier environs of rural Kentucky.

On Friday, a new trailer dropped for Clarke’s latest film, “Above Suspicion”, a crime thriller in which circumstances pit her character against the FBI, a battle that promises an unhappy ending.

“Based on the true story of one of the most notorious crimes in FBI history, this gritty crime-thriller stars Emilia Clarke as Susan Smith, a young woman desperate to escape a seedy life of crime and drugs in a Kentucky coal-mining town,” reads the film’s synopsis.

“When a newly minted FBI agent named Mark Putnam (Jack Huston) recruits Susan as his informant for a high-profile case, she believes her bad luck may finally be changing,” the synopsis continues. “But as Susan and Putnam’s relationship deepens, so does the danger, setting them both on a collision course with deadly consequences.”

In addition to Clarke and Huston, the movie — directed by Phillip Noyce (“Patriot Games”) — also stars Sophie Lowe, Austin Hébert, Karl Glusman, Chris Mulkey, Omar Miller, Kevin Dunn, Thora Birch, and Johnny Knoxville.

“Above Suspicion” will be released in select theatres and on VOD on May 14, and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on May 18.