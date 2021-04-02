Netflix Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look As Production Wraps On Season 2 Of ‘The Witcher’

It’s a wrap for “The Witcher”, with production on the Netflix hit’s second season now complete.

To mark the occasion, the streamer has unveiled a new featurette on the making of the fantasy-adventure series’ upcoming season.

According to Netflix, filming of the second season included 15 locations, 89 cast members, and 1,200 crew members, with the pandemic forcing production down last March before resuming a few months later.

Production was then paused in the fall after several crew members tested positive for COVID-19, and again in January when star Henry Cavill suffered a hamstring injury.

“It is hard to believe it’s been over a year since we kicked off this season in typical ‘Witcher’ fashion, in a freezing cold forest in the middle of the night,” says showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich in the video.

“Since then, we’ve shot for 158 days with at least one unit, sometimes two, sometimes three — all while decked out in face shields, and face masks, and goggles, and slathered in hand sanitizer,” she continues.

“None of us has ever experienced a television season like this before, I’m sure,” she adds. “We cannot wait to show you what Geralt, and Ciri, and Yennefer, and Jaskier, and all of your favourites have been up to since we left them at the Battle of Sodden Hill.”

According to Schmidt Hissrich, fans can expect “plenty of new characters and storylines, and, of course, monsters, to explore as well, as we dig into the Blood of Elves and beyond. We’re so proud of everything we accomplished in season 2, and we can’t wait for you to watch it.”

No premiere date for the second season of “The Witcher” has been announced, but the show is expected to debut later this year.