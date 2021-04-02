Ewan McGregor’s Daughters Shares Throwback Photos On His 50th Birthday

Click to share this via email

Ewan McGregor turned 50 this week, and his daughters celebrated in the sweetest way.

On Wednesday, to mark her dad’s milestone, Esther McGregor shared a throwback photo of Ewan with his now ex-wife Eve Mavrakis.

In one of the photos, the pair walk together by the beach.

McGregor’s daughter Clara also shared some throwback photos and videos of her father on Instagram, including a clip in which he rides a unicycle.

McGregor and Mavrakis were married from 1995 until 2018, and have four children together.