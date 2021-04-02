David Schwimmer Says He’ll ‘Get To See Everyone For The First Time In Years’ At ‘Friends’ Reunion As Filming Finally Begins

The “Friends” reunion is finally being filmed after being delayed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

David Schwimmer appears on Friday’s “Graham Norton Show”, telling the host how he had to leave the show promptly because he was flying to Los Angeles to shoot the much-talked-about reunion.

Schwimmer says of getting together with former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, “I will get to see everyone for the first time in years.”

He adds when asked if he will be Ross or himself in the reunion, “I’ll be David. Nothing is scripted and we are not in character. We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, but we all read something.”

Schwimmer jokingly says, “I should have genned up on old episodes, but I just haven’t been able to bring myself to catch up on the 236 shows.

“I guess I need to watch a lot over the next five days!”

The actor’s latest comments come after he spoke about the reunion on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” last month.

“We figured out a way to film it safely and there’s going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols.”

Sources told Deadline the reunion, directed by Ben Winston, will begin taping in L.A. next week.