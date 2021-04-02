Alan Jackson Announces First New Album In Six Years, ‘Where Have You Gone’

Country music superstar Alan Jackson is back with new music.

The award-winning entertainer has just announced that his 16th studio album, Where Have You Gone — his first in six years — will drop on May 14.

The album will include a whopping 21 songs, 15 of which were written by Jackson, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Jackson’s longtime producer Keith Stegall collaborated with Jackson on the project.

“It’s a little harder country than even I’ve done in the past,” Jackson admits. “And it’s funny, I was driving and listening to the final mixes Keith sent me, and I started to tear up. I was surprised to get so overly emotional, but I just love this kind of music.”

Jackson added that Where Have You Gone spans a wide range of subject matter that he believes embodies true country music. “When I write, I visualize back home and growing up,” he says. “Real country songs are life and love and heartache, drinking and Mama and having a good time…but it’s the sounds of the instruments, too. The steel and acoustic guitar, the fiddle – those things have a sound and a tone…and getting that right, the way those things make you feel, that’s country, too.”

Among the tracks on the album are the incredibly personal “You’ll Always Be My Baby” and “I Do”, which were written for his daughters’ weddings. He also wrote “Where Her Heart Has Always Been” for his mother’s funeral. The song includes a recording of her reading from the Bible.

Pre-orders for Where Have You Gone begin Friday, April 2.

Check out the full Where Have You Gone tracklisting below.