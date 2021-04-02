‘Bridgerton’ Breakout Star Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Back For Season 2

Fans of “Bridgerton” are disappointed to learn one of their favourite stars isn’t returning.
On Friday, Netflix confirmed that breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not be appearing in the show’s upcoming second season.
“While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the streamer said in a statement. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”
The first season’s other lead star, Phoebe Dynevor, will be returning for season 2, though, which shift’s focus to her character Daphne’s brother Anthony as he pursues a suitable marriage.
Season 2 will be based largely on the second book in author Julia Quinn’s series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.
Page on Twitter said that starring in the show’s first season was a “please and a privilege.”
On the Instagram post announcing the news, Kim Kardashian commented, “wait what.”
Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans reacted with shock.
