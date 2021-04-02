‘Bridgerton’ Breakout Star Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Back For Season 2

Click to share this via email

Fans of “Bridgerton” are disappointed to learn one of their favourite stars isn’t returning.

On Friday, Netflix confirmed that breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not be appearing in the show’s upcoming second season.

“While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the streamer said in a statement. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

The first season’s other lead star, Phoebe Dynevor, will be returning for season 2, though, which shift’s focus to her character Daphne’s brother Anthony as he pursues a suitable marriage.

Season 2 will be based largely on the second book in author Julia Quinn’s series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Page on Twitter said that starring in the show’s first season was a “please and a privilege.”

Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing ❤️💫 https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021

On the Instagram post announcing the news, Kim Kardashian commented, “wait what.”

Kim Kardashian’s reaction to Bridgerton announcing that Regé-Jean Page isn’t returning to Bridgerton is, well, all of us. pic.twitter.com/SsUJrX0M3t — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) April 2, 2021

Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans reacted with shock.

oh regé jean page took the role knowing it was just gonna be a season long? his agent is excellent then my god — paulˣ (@dearapriII) April 2, 2021