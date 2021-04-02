Taylor Swift Challenges Fans To Decode Cryptic New Video About The Next Release From Her Music Vault

Cue Swifties’ heads exploding in 3, 2, 1…

Taylor Swift, queen of Easter eggs, has, just in time for Easter, posted a new video on Twitter and Instagram teasing what she plans to reveal next from her so-called music vault. However, you may need to be a symbologist named Robert Langdon to decode the cryptic video.

In the clip, an animated golden safe opens to reveal a series of anagrams that fly out while Taylor’s melodic voice hums indistinguishably over what sounds like binaural beats.

The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video. Level: Expert Happy decoding! pic.twitter.com/xBXBXGVcdb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 2, 2021

Swift captioned the video, “The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video.”

Referencing the puzzle she has put out for her fanbase she added, “Level: Expert”, and, “Happy decoding!”

Taylor is famous for leaving clues and hints about her music in her songs, her performances and of course her social media posts — clues which her fan base ravenously devour and begin spinning elaborate theories about online.

As part of her protracted battle with music mogul Scooter Braun, who purchased her music catalogue in 2019, Swift has been re-recording all her albums and also releasing never before heard tracks she made throughout her career. Swift regained the right to re-record her original six albums in November 2020.

Check out some reactions and fans theories, below.

🎶 The decoded message is the #FromTheVault song titles as #FearlessTaylorsVersion drops in one week! you all over me ft. maren morris

bye bye baby

mr. perfectly fine

we were happy

don’t you

that's when Keith Urban is featured on one of the songs but not definite on which one! — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) April 2, 2021

MR PERFECTLY FINE FEATURING KEITH URBAN!!!!!! — isabel (taylor’s version) (@cmtswift) April 2, 2021

ok i decoded “you all over me featuring maren morris” and now i have no choice but to further conclude taylor is releasing a song with keith urban called “bye bye mr baby” — ellie⁷ 🍊 (@eleanorbate) April 2, 2021

📈 Taylor Swift floods the Twitter trending chart as fans decode the #FearlessTaylorsVersion vault track names: •Mr Perfectly Fine

•We Were Happy

•That’s When

•You All Over Me

•Bye Bye Baby

•Don’t You

& a feat. Keith Urban "Ramen" is also trending. pic.twitter.com/JBHpEVY2Yt — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFTC) April 2, 2021