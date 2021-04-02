Julia Michaels Wants To Live In A World Without ‘All Your Exes’ In New Music Video

Julia Michaels really doesn’t want to hear about your exes.

On Friday, the singe-songwriter released her new music video for “All Your Exes”, which brings the song to life in delightful fashion.

In the video, which features references to movies like “Serial Mom” and “American Psycho”, Michaels invites her boyfriend’s exes over for a dinner that does not exactly end well for them.

“I think this is the most fun I’ve ever had making a music video,” she says in a statement. “I’ve never really played a character before, so it was fun to let loose and show a side of me that fans haven’t seen,” she says. “I feel like we all have those moments in relationships where our minds go to ridiculous places- like clearly I don’t want to kill your exes, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t thought about it.”

The song is featuring on Michaels’ full-length album debut A Picture from the Future, out April 30.

“This album shows another side of me, because for the first time I’ve experienced a new kind of love, one that has been happy and healthy, and the songs reflect that. Oh wow, that sounds gross hearing myself say that,” she laughs “but I’m still excited to share them,” she says.

“All Your Exes” was co-written with singer-songwriter JP Saxe, with whom she also collaborated on the songs “If the World Was Ending” and “Kissing’ In The Cold”.