Team Blake’s Cam Anthony And Emma Caroline Battle It Out On ‘The Voice’, Sing Dan + Shay And Justin Bieber’s ‘10,000 Hours’

The Battle Rounds on “The Voice” are set to continue Monday night, and it’s going to be another incredible episode.

The show shared a sneak peek of what’s to come when Cam Anthony and Emma Caroline go head-to-head while belting out Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours”.

Kelsea Ballerini fills in for Kelly Clarkson, who isn’t well, in the upcoming episode, with her and coaches, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas, praising Anthony and Caroline for a fantastic performance.

Jonas gushes, “Emma, you’ve got this really pure, beautiful tone that I think makes you stand out,” adding of Anthony: “You have a real gift there’s no denying it. Your stage presence, your breath control was phenomenal and you made some really cool choices.”

He says he would “go with Cam” but insists Caroline was “phenomenal.”

Legend shares, “Emma, your tone is really lovely,” adding of Anthony: “Nick Jonas blocked me when I wanted to have Cam on my team.”

Shelton, who is both contestants’ coach, quips, “I don’t think you had a chance anyway to be honest!” as Legend insists the country crooner “couldn’t go wrong either way.”

Shelton tells Caroline that she’s “incredible” but adds, “I don’t know that you believe you’re that great of a singer because of your body language.”

He tells Anthony he looks and acts “like you’re born to be on stage.”

See more in the clip above, and tune in to “The Voice” Monday to see which singer goes through.