Justin Bieber And Daniel Caesar Become The First Canadians To Collaborate On A Billboard No. 1 Hit

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar
Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar — Photo: Getty Images

It’s a big week for Canada on the pop charts.

This week, Justin Bieber’s new single “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon landed atop the Hot 100 and subsequently achieved a milestone.

The single marks the first time two Canadian soloists have teamed up for a No. 1 hit on the U.S.-based chart.

Bieber’s success with “Peaches” also has him closer to catching up to fellow Canadian Drake’s Hot 100 record of eight No. 1 hits, which he achieved with the recent single “What’s Next”.

For Caesar, “Peaches” is his first No. 1 on the chart, though he has appeared on the Hot 100 previously with the songs “Best Part” and “Get You”.

