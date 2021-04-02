Justin Bieber And Daniel Caesar Become The First Canadians To Collaborate On A Billboard No. 1 Hit

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It’s a big week for Canada on the pop charts.

This week, Justin Bieber’s new single “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon landed atop the Hot 100 and subsequently achieved a milestone.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Addresses ‘MLK Interlude’ Controversy, Insists He Isn’t Trying To Be A ‘White Saviour’

The single marks the first time two Canadian soloists have teamed up for a No. 1 hit on the U.S.-based chart.

Bieber’s success with “Peaches” also has him closer to catching up to fellow Canadian Drake’s Hot 100 record of eight No. 1 hits, which he achieved with the recent single “What’s Next”.

RELATED: Justin Bieber’s Mom Reacts To His Latest Tattoo

For Caesar, “Peaches” is his first No. 1 on the chart, though he has appeared on the Hot 100 previously with the songs “Best Part” and “Get You”.