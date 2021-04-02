Taron Egerton Lip-Syncs To Nelly Furtado’s ‘Maneater’

Taron Egerton
Taron Egerton is showing off a whole new skill and his fans are impressed.

On Friday, the “Rocketman” star shared a video on his Instagram Story in which he’s sitting in a car, listening to Nelly Furtado’s “Maneater” playing on the stereo.

As he bops along, he begins to lip-sync to the chorus.

In the second half of the video, Egerton continues… for a while, until he forgets the lyrics.

“Then this is the bit where I don’t know the words,” he added in a caption.

Here’s how fans have been reacting on Twitter:

