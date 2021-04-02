Taron Egerton Lip-Syncs To Nelly Furtado’s ‘Maneater’

Taron Egerton is showing off a whole new skill and his fans are impressed.
On Friday, the “Rocketman” star shared a video on his Instagram Story in which he’s sitting in a car, listening to Nelly Furtado’s “Maneater” playing on the stereo.
As he bops along, he begins to lip-sync to the chorus.
🎥 | Taron Egerton singing and dancing to Nelly Furtado’s Manester in his car! pic.twitter.com/RizlCVkv1I
— best of celeb (@digiceleb) April 2, 2021
In the second half of the video, Egerton continues… for a while, until he forgets the lyrics.
“Then this is the bit where I don’t know the words,” he added in a caption.
Here’s how fans have been reacting on Twitter:
I’ve been watching this 30 second clip of Taron Egerton dancing to Nelly Furtado’s Manester for 25 minutes… pic.twitter.com/KLkCVmzx32
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 1, 2021
good morning to taron egerton listening to maneater by nelly furtado in the car
— bibi 🎃 (@dandiebin) April 2, 2021
Taron Egerton’s ig story. 😍 juice ko. Hahaha. Grooving to Nelly Furtado’s Maneater. 😍
— Lorenzo Diokno (@zoren_meikodo) April 1, 2021
PSA: taron egerton posted himself dancing to nelly furtado’s “maneater” in the car on instagram stories rn
— sarah gorman (@thesarahgorman) April 1, 2021
Next time @TaronEgerton get out of the car and give us a full performance 😍pic.twitter.com/cIejhT1fjp
— Brian Sachs (@puthimonster) April 2, 2021