Taron Egerton Lip-Syncs To Nelly Furtado’s ‘Maneater’

Taron Egerton is showing off a whole new skill and his fans are impressed.

On Friday, the “Rocketman” star shared a video on his Instagram Story in which he’s sitting in a car, listening to Nelly Furtado’s “Maneater” playing on the stereo.

As he bops along, he begins to lip-sync to the chorus.

🎥 | Taron Egerton singing and dancing to Nelly Furtado’s Manester in his car! pic.twitter.com/RizlCVkv1I — best of celeb (@digiceleb) April 2, 2021

In the second half of the video, Egerton continues… for a while, until he forgets the lyrics.

“Then this is the bit where I don’t know the words,” he added in a caption.

Taron Egerton/Instagram

Here’s how fans have been reacting on Twitter:

I’ve been watching this 30 second clip of Taron Egerton dancing to Nelly Furtado’s Manester for 25 minutes… pic.twitter.com/KLkCVmzx32 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 1, 2021

good morning to taron egerton listening to maneater by nelly furtado in the car — bibi 🎃 (@dandiebin) April 2, 2021

Taron Egerton’s ig story. 😍 juice ko. Hahaha. Grooving to Nelly Furtado’s Maneater. 😍 — Lorenzo Diokno (@zoren_meikodo) April 1, 2021

PSA: taron egerton posted himself dancing to nelly furtado’s “maneater” in the car on instagram stories rn — sarah gorman (@thesarahgorman) April 1, 2021