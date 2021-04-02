Ricky Martin Debuts Enormous Leg Tattoo

Ricky Martin is showcasing his impressive new ink.

The 49-year-old “She Bangs” singer took to Instagram on Friday to show fans the massive abstract tattoo he recently had done on his leg.

Tagging Roxx, the female tattoo artist responsible for the design, Martin wrote, “@roxx_____ your vibes, your talent, your friendship. You are a legend!!! Thank you!”

Roxx also posted a photograph of the tattoo on her own page, writing, “For a beautiful human, @ricky_martin thank you for all that you do for us in the LGBTQ+ community and with your foundation @rm_foundation… you are pure gold.”

The new ink comes as Martin takes on an important new role in the onePULSE Foundation.

In February, the Latin heartthrob joined the organization as their new national spokesperson.

According to the foundation’s website, onePULSE is “a nonprofit helping to manage the design and construction of the permanent national memorial and museum dedicated to the Pulse nightclub tragedy.”

“I’m excited to assist onePULSE Foundation with engagement and awareness-building opportunities as they build the National Pulse Memorial & Museum,” Martin said in a statement to ET Canada. “The OUTLOVE HATE campaign is the perfect way to start our partnership. I ask everyone to join our movement, commit to change and share the love, starting on Valentine’s Day.”