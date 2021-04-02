Willie And Korie Are Welcoming Everyone ‘At Home With The Robertsons’

The “Duck Dynasty” crew is bringing things home.

On Friday, Facebook Watch announced the new original talk show “At Home with the Robertsons”, hosted by reality stars Willie and Korie Robertson.

Premiering April 5, the series sees Willie and Korie joined by an array of celebrity guests, including Tim and Demi Tebow, Hannah Brown, Yandy Smith-Harris and more, “to have open conversations, learn new perspectives, and find common ground on culturally dividing topics.”

The description continues, “In each episode, the Robertsons serve up some Southern hospitality at their Louisiana home, along with a dose of Robertson-style humour and special appearances from three generations of family members from Sadie to Uncle Si. Guests will engage in endearing, compelling and perspective-shifting conversations, coupled with an outdoor adventure for a unique, active talk show that overflows with honest exchanges of ideas covering issues from abstinence to interracial adoption to veganism to kneeling for the anthem and more.”

Two new episodes will drop each week for the next eight weeks on Mondays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

Monday’s episodes will feature the hosts in conversation with celebrity guests, while on Thursdays the Robertsons will invite more members of the family to discuss what they’ve learned.