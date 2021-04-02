Bruno Mars Cooks Up Cool New Choreography For ‘Fortnite’

Click to share this via email

Bruno Mars is getting his groove on — much to the delight of “Fortnite” fans.

On Friday, the Silk Sonic singer took to Instagram to showcase some new dance moves he choreographed, which will incorporated into the popular online roleplaying game.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Mars’ moves will become available for players as a new Icon Series Emote, a special dance that players can purchase for their avatars.

Mars’s special choreography is the latest to be brought into the game, joining such moves as the Floss, Hype and Orange Justice.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Mars dances alongside an avatar that mimics his moves, while his Silk Sonic collab with Anderson .Paak, “Leave the Door Open”, plays in the background.

“Fortnite” players will be able to purchase the new dance starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

“Yo @fortnite let ya uncle Brunz teach ya how to swang to this thang,” Mars wrote in the caption.